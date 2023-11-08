The Atrocities that were Committed 20 Years Ago in Darfur can still be Happening Again

A senior U.N. refugee official Tuesday warned that “an unimaginable humanitarian crisis” was unfolding in Sudan, with millions of people being forcibly displaced from their homes by an increasingly vicious conflict. Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of External Relations has just returned from a week-long visit to Sudan’s White Nile State as well as border and other areas in South Sudan. She said the fighting was growing in scope and brutality while the world remained “scandalously silent, though violations of international humanitarian law persist with impunity.” Since fighting erupted April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the UNHCR reports 4.5 million people have been displaced inside Sudan, while 1.2 million have fled to neighboring countries, including Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic.

