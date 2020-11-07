The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

The Jerusalema craze continues to grip the globe, and it owes a big part of its appeal to the troupe of Angolan dancers who put their moves to the music. The infectious beat combined with dance moves that inspired millions of TikTokers to try the same has captured the world’s fascination. In the age of coronavirus, the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge video generated a counter-contagion. Almost overnight everyone from police departments in Africa to priests in Europe were posting their own Jerusalema dance videos that repeated the choreography. The challenge videos were swept along in a message of hope condensed in the single word “Jerusalema” and amplified through an electronic beat that its creator, Johannesburg-based musician and producer Master KG, describes as “spiritual”. The Jerusalema dance challenge is an example of how dance enables convivencia (living together). It is a line dance (animation in French, animação in Portuguese, animación in Spanish) that enlivens parties through simple choreography that makes people dance together.
SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK
More Stories
Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump
Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book
Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border
Best Golf Destination in Africa
The Latest Travel Advisories from Africa
African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them
Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage
Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London
Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees
Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa
Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy