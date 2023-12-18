The ANC KZN is Optimistic of Winning The Province

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has stated that it is certain that it would retain power in the province in the 2024 elections.

KZN is a hotly contested province, with the official opposition – the Inkatha Freedom Party – vying for victory and control of the provincial government.

Former ANC Youth League leader Magasela Mzobe joined the Economic Freedom Fighters after leaving the ANC.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma, the party’s most powerful senior leader in the province, said that he will not support the party and will instead support his movement, uMkhonto Wesizwe.