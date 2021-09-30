The ANC Is Serious About Fixing Mistakes – Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party has learned from its mistakes and is committed to doing better.
Ramaphosa was detailing the ANC’s manifesto ahead of November’s municipal elections.
The ANC has faced several serious corruption scandals involving senior members and cabinet ministers.
“The ANC is prepared to accept its measure of responsibility for both the achievements as well as shortcomings in the municipalities that we have led.
“We are serious about fixing our mistakes, mistakes that we have admitted,” he said.
