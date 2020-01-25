The Aim Is To Give Newlands A Proper Send-Off – Du Toit

Stormers lock Pieter-Steph du Toit says the future is bright for the Cape-based franchise for this season and the plan is to win the Super Rugby.

Du Toit believes lifting the trophy would be a great proper send-off as they leave Newlands to Cape Town Stadium next season.

Following a hugely successful 2019 that included a Rugby World Cup win and a victorious Rugby Championship campaign, du Toit was on Friday named SA Rugby Player of the Year.

He said the focus and goal this year is to give Newlands a proper send-off and to work hard and learn all he can.

Last year, Western Province Rugby announced an agreement with the City of Cape Town to move from Newlands to the Cape Town Stadium in 2021. The City of Cape Town’s council has approved the agreement between the City, the Stadium and WP Rugby, who will now become the primary tenant of the stadium.

“For the Stormers, it’s the last year at Newlands – we are excited and sad at the same time, the future always holds new stuff. I think for us the squad is something we going to play and make it special,” said du Toit.

“The ultimate dream for me this season and this year is to give Newlands a proper send-off by winning the Super Rugby at home. I just want to enjoy my rugby, I want to be fully fit and be strong – I want to train and learn as much as I can.”

Du Toit has given his view and opinion on how he feels about the Stormers’ new coaching set up and the arrival of Wales and British and Irish Lions legend Jamie Roberts.

“Every team has a different way of doing things – the training and intensity, coming from the Springboks to the Stormers. With Dobbo [John Dobson] we have different ways of looking at things and doing things differently,” said the 27-year-old lock.

“I just have to accept how we are doing things because I am used to high intensity – being very busy at the Springboks the whole day, meeting and training… whereas at the Stormers we taking a different route with Dobbo. So, that is something I am excited about.”

“Jamie’s coming in, he joined us on Wednesday and I spoke to him at the function and the welcome he received he said it’s the best he’s ever received in any place. So, I think that tells a lot about the squad and the players we’ve got – the environment we are trying to create at the Stormers and I think it’s what Dobbo is doing at the moment.”

