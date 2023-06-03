iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Agritech Innovators Bringing Transformative Change to the Continent’s Green Economy

4 hours ago 1 min read

Forbes Africa profiles some of Africa’s biggest agripreneurs, inventors, and agribusiness leaders changing the way we think about farming, food security and climate resilience. They have cultivated a passion for smart agriculture and are leading the charge for social change not only for the sector but for the continent – and for humanity’s sustainable future. In a report by Deloitte, with about 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, Africa has the capacity to meet the world’s long-term food demand. In addition, land already under cultivation could produce much more but crop yields remain at half the global average. With the right know-how and inputs, Africa’s average cropland productivity can more than double. Coupled with positive global food demand, Africa’s underutilization of its land resources for farming implies significant growth opportunities for agricultural producers and exporters in Africa.

FORBES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Establishing Manufacturing Nodes across the Continent and Leveraging on the AfCFTA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Women in Nigeria Lead the Charge in Plastic Waste Innovation

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s President is Looking for Ways to Avoid a Bailout Package Worth nearly $2bn

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Decision that Brought Lagos to a Standstill

4 hours ago
1 min read

The European Union Engages African Nations to Secure the Supply of Vital Battery Minerals

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Unintended Consequence of Lusaka’s Decision to Allow Partial Withdrawal of Pensions 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Economy and its IMF Engagements

4 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Ababa is Likely to Require a more Comprehensive Package of Debt Restructuring 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Central Bank Parks Digital Currency Talk  

4 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Most-celebrated Authors and Playwrights has Died Aged 81

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airliner Accused of Discrimination

2 days ago
1 min read

What To Do about Khartoum?

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Messi To Leave PSG At End Of Season After Two Years At The Club

14 seconds ago
3 min read

Man City Edge Closer To Treble After FA Cup Final Win Over Manchester United

3 mins ago
3 min read

BAC Accreditation & Why It Matters

4 hours ago
1 min read

Establishing Manufacturing Nodes across the Continent and Leveraging on the AfCFTA

4 hours ago

Share