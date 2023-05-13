The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023

The African Continental Free Trade Area is an ambitious trade pact aimed at creating a single market for goods and services of almost 1.3bn people across Africa and deepening the economic integration of the continent. Trade integration across Africa has long been limited by outdated infrastructure and differing regulations across dozens of markets. Intra-African exports were 16.6% of total exports in 2017, compared with 68.1% in Europe, 59.4% in Asia, 55% in America and 7% in Oceania. When fully implemented, the AfCFTA will be the world’s biggest largest free trade area, with a combined gross domestic product of around $3.4 trillion. Fifty-four of the continent’s 55 countries are signatories to its founding agreement.
More Stories
Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank
A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene
Banana Waste is Now becoming a Vital Economic and Environmental Opportunity in Uganda
Tanzanian Agribusiness and Food Entrepreneurs Dominating Local and Global Markets
Rand Crashes after US Accuses SA of Arming Russia
AngloGold’s Shift from South Africa
Ethiopia’s Decision to Push the Use of its Mobile Money Platform Runs into Snags
Increasing Numbers of Egyptians are Desperately Hunting for Second Jobs
Foreign Policy Crisis for Cyril Ramaphosa’s Government over Ties to Kremlin
A Broader Strategy to Streamline MTN’s Portfolio Focus to Core Markets like Nigeria and Ghana
The United Nations Human Rights Council Meets for a Special Session Devoted to Sudan
Ethiopia’s Shift from a Cash-based System to a Digital Economy Comes with its Challenges