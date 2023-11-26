The African Diaspora are Spreading their Wings and Making a Major Impact on European Culture

Located in one of the most famous districts in Paris, Maison Château Rouge is a Black-owned fashion house. Its designs are uniquely inspired by Africa. The colorful patterns and shapes have been seamlessly merged into high-fashion luxury in all of their pieces. House Château Rouge embodies several cultures and its team of designers uses each item of clothing to tell a story. Travelers can visit the House Château Rouge on a trip to Paris to experience the French boutique.

