The African Art Scene is Rapidly Evolving               

Thanks in part to the widespread adoption of technological developments including artificial intelligence in such fields as product design. This was a key theme during the Nairobi Design Week exhibition held throughout last week. In a collaboration between Nairobi Design Week and Microsoft, the guests experienced a demonstration of the practical use of AI in art and design. Over 100 exhibitors also showcased African design talent and the use of recycled materials such as rubber as a medium in sculpting. Participants highlighted innovative approaches to the global fashion system, centering on a contemporary exploration of Kenya’s fashion value chain.

