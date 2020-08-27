iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who Sparked Curiosity in Algeria

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The French colonists in Algeria didn’t know what to make of Isabelle Eberhardt. Eberhardt packed a lot of adventure into her brief life — she died at 27 — dressing as a man when she abandoned her European upbringing to devote her life to Islam and roam the deserts of North Africa, writing both fiction and nonfiction about her travels. Eberhardt fell in love with an Algerian soldier, Slimane Ehnni, whom she later married. She continued traveling and became a war correspondent, chronicling the Moroccan-Algerian border clashes. She was the first woman ever to take part in the fantasia, a traditional desert horse race done at a gallop while firing a rifle. A failed assassination attempt left Eberhardt with one arm almost severed, and she lost all her teeth. (Legend has it that she traveled with a gun, not a toothbrush.) As she wrote in her journal, “No one ever lived more from day to day than I.”

SOURCE: OZY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour in for Reknowned Namibian Scientist

2 hours ago
1 min read

Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs

2 hours ago
1 min read

Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist

2 hours ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria to Resume International Flights Into and Out of the Country

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chinese Phones with Malware Sold to Unsuspecting Africans

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Verde Announces its Ambassadors to the Olympics

1 day ago
1 min read

Pandemic Forces Villagers Who Conserved to Poach

1 day ago
1 min read

Kigali Formalises its Tech Scene

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who Sparked Curiosity in Algeria

1 hour ago
1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tributes Pour in for Reknowned Namibian Scientist

2 hours ago