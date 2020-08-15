iAfrica

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

44 mins ago 1 min read

From across the African continent, OkayAfrica serves up the best of the best music to fill your earbuds with joy.  Listen to their pics for the 9 must-listen-to beats of the week.  South African rapper, Nasty C has released a hot new video for “Palm Trees”. It is just over two minutes long but its visuals will linger for longer. The high quality video flashes high energy neon visuals fitting for the upbeat track. Wizkid and 2Baba share the music video for their 2019 single “Opo.” The colorful music video, directed by Clarence Peters, captures the two artists and a group of sharply dressed dancers in an all-white space. Amaarae connects with Beninese-Ghanaian producer Rvdical The Kid for the spacey and hypnotic new single “Nasa,” taken from his upcoming sophomore EP Little Planet. Malian artist and former Ali Farka Touré bandmate Afel Bocoum shares the alluring single “Dakamana.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

