Wed. Mar 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa

17 mins ago 1 min read

Uganda’s Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDs has appeared on the top cover of Forbes Woman Africa magazine. The March 2020 cover stars other powerful women like Media IT girl and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, South African businesswoman, Irene Charnely, and Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enoncho, all wearing red. The issue celebrates 50 of the most powerful women in Africa. Forbes Woman Africa says that it considered women who are leaders, influential, consistent and have created an impact in Africa. “We sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact.”

SOURCE: SOFT POWER

