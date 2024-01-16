The 2023 Top Ten Forgotten Humanitarian Crises all Took Place in Africa

Crises in Africa are being overlooked, with news about humanitarian emergencies on the continent buried beneath the weight of media attention focused elsewhere, Care International’s 2023 “Breaking the silence” report concludes. That means issues such as hunger in Angola, chronic malnutrition in Burundi and high child mortality in the Central African Republic are disappearing from public view, the authors concluded. Analyst Fredson Guilengue from the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa, sees reasons for the low interest in Africa’s plight in the escalation of the two conflicts in the West.

SOURCE: DW | CARE INTERNATIONAL