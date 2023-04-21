Marketers, brand custodians and creators might well believe that we have reached the zenith of marketing. After all, we’ve arrived at a time where we understand our clients better than ever before. It’s common practice to leverage powerful datasets to pre-empt buying patterns and engage in real-time conversations to gauge client sentiment. The reality is that we’re only scratching the surface. The frontiers of marketing continue to expand, and we’re just getting started.

To lead us into the unknown is London-based Zoe Scaman, who is one of the thought leaders speaking at the 2023 Nedbank IMC conference. Zoe will be presenting at the conference virtually from London, as IMF takes a hybrid format with both online and in-person attendance this year.

Zoe is a global brand strategist, founder of strategy studio Bodacious, and strategy lead at 77X. Her expansive and multifaceted career includes brand planning, entertainment strategy, digital communications, new product development, business strategy and innovation. Currently she’s setting innovative global strategy agendas for EA Games, Nike, Oatly, Youtube, Zwift, Netflix, Axe and the NBA – helping shape the brands that shape our world.

Zoe’s focus is on the intersections of entertainment, fandom, the nascent metaverse and the creator economy. A white paper developed by her titled ‘From dependent, to independence’ includes findings from the largest independent creator survey undertaken to date.

She says, ‘Today there is a multitude of inputs that marketers and advertisers must unscramble. This includes new and different social platforms that seem to mushroom overnight; communities that form and reform in virtual spaces; peripheral trends that just might manifest into the mainstream. It’s a big ask, and I am eager to share my insights with the Nedbank IMC delegates.’

Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC says, ‘Zoe’s work revolves around the new keywords that marketers, creators and advertisers must attune to. Her visionary approach will leave delegates inspired and edutained.’ So to marketing’s outliers, travellers, and even the play-it-safes – this one’s for you!

Register today for the Nedbank IMC to hear Zoe and other marketing thought leaders. The one-day event will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, on 15 September 2023. There is also an online option.

