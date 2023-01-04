iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The 2023 List of the 100 Most Reputable Africans

15 hours ago 1 min read

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation firm, has released a list featuring individuals from diverse sectors including governance, human rights, education, entertainment, and business. The selection criteria are integrity, impact and visibility. Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed, South Africa’s Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon’s Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central are some of the prominent personalities featured on the list. The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide. In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Malawi’s Delicate Balance between Protection of Life and Continuity of Learning during Cholera Outbreak

15 hours ago
1 min read

Buhari Signs the 2023 Appropriation Bill into Law in Time for the End of His Term

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan Lifts Six-year Ban on Political Rallies

15 hours ago
1 min read

One of Somalia’s most Ambitious Education Campaigns in Years

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s Public Transport Strike Paralyzes much of the Capital

15 hours ago
1 min read

Agriculture Forms Part of Benin’s Development Plan, Mushroom Farming Offers Sustainable Benefits for Overlooked Female Workforce

15 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Economic Performance Will be Carried by the Underdogs

15 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Streaming App Allows Artists to Make more Money and Connect Directly to Audiences

15 hours ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Deepest Lakes

15 hours ago
2 min read

Pelé Drew the Love and Affinity of Africans across the Continent

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda Police Arrest Event Organisers After Deadly Mall Crush

2 days ago
1 min read

Ouagadougou Out of AGOA

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Britain Says Russia May Have Stored Ammunition At Site Of Barracks Attack

5 mins ago
4 min read

Thousands Gather In St. Peter’s Square For The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

8 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi Calls On Healthcare Workers To Ensure Best Care To Boksburg Blast Victims

16 mins ago
1 min read

Two Cape Town Beaches Reopened After Sewage Spill

20 mins ago

Share