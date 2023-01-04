The 2023 List of the 100 Most Reputable Africans

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation firm, has released a list featuring individuals from diverse sectors including governance, human rights, education, entertainment, and business. The selection criteria are integrity, impact and visibility. Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed, South Africa’s Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon’s Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central are some of the prominent personalities featured on the list. The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide. In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
