The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)

It’s time for another roundup of great Ghanaian music courtesy of OkayAfrica. This month’s chart toppers include new releases from Gyakie, Sarkodie, King Promise x Headie One, and more. What better way to start the week than listening to some great African tunes? As King Promise readies his second studio album the run has already started and as one of the lead singles from the upcoming project he dished out this brand new banger titled “Ring My Line,” featuring British rapper Headie One. He shifts from the usual romantic afrobeats tunes and delivers a cocky, hustle-focused anthem that shows he’s all about the gwap! Early this month Sarkodie finally came through with his well-anticipated 7th studio album, titled No Pressure. Affirming his king status over 16 tracks, the elite rapper put together a solid project featuring the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Oxlade, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Wale, Vic Mensa, Giggs, and Moelogo. The album is definitely a must listen. Check out our interview with Sarkodie here.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

