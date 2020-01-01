iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

#ThankYouTrucker Appreciates Truck Drivers In Chaotic Times

Image: supplied

3 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

What would our life be like without truck drivers? The past week of unrest and riots mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, have shown us what this could be like: no bread, other food or milk would be delivered to us, hospitals would run short of vital medication and supplies, petrol stations would run out of fuel, and banks and ATMs would run out of cash. And these are just some of the short-term implications. After a month of no truck drivers on the road, our clean water supply would be gone and our entire manufacturing sector would shut down due to lack of components, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers jobless.

But despite the vital role that truck drivers play in our lives and economy, they perform a largely thankless job – which is why IVECO SA  the Road Freight Association (RFA) have partnered on an initiative that appreciates, recognises and celebrates truck drivers. “The #ThankYouTrucker competition has been inundated with nominations for truck drivers around the country, who do demanding, incredible, but often unacknowledged work,” says Martin Liebenberg, Commercial Manager of IVECO SA. “It was a tough choice, but our five finalists are all worthy of taking top honours. It is now up to the voting public to decide who should walk away with the R50 000 prize.”

The finalists are as follows:

  1. Audrey Chiloane – Zosi Group (Gauteng)
  2. Ayanda Mvelase – Crossroads Distribution (KwaZulu-Natal) 
  3. Nimrod Maseko – Maphanga Logistics  (Mpumalanga)
  4. Matthew Moonsamy – Imperial Contract Logistics (KwaZulu-Natal)
  5. Chris Smit – DRK Logistics (Gauteng)

How to Vote

Vote for your favourite drivers at www.thankyoutrucker.co.za. Voting closes on 24 July.

An initiative of IVECO SA and the Road Freight Association, #ThankYouTrucker is looking for the most extraordinary freight driver, a remarkable individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty. This driver is helpful, trustworthy, dependable, caring and passionate about his/her career in trucking.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Grade 12 ICT Students Get Boost From Anglo American Volunteer Mentors

3 hours ago
3 min read

Awareness And Accessibility Key For Adult Vaccination

3 hours ago
4 min read

Top 5 Announced In The SAIS AYO Scaling Africa Series Challenge

1 day ago
4 min read

How The Point-Based License Demerit System Will Work With AARTO’s Amended Roll Out

1 day ago
2 min read

Driving Forward STEM Development For Young Women

1 day ago
2 min read

Bokashi Food Waste Collection Service Diverts Food Waste From Landfill

1 day ago
3 min read

The 6 Superpowers Of Digital Communication

1 day ago
1 min read

Need To Get Food To Your Family In KZN? Drop Off At Seeff Properties Edenvale

5 days ago
3 min read

DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients

5 days ago
2 min read

eLearning Indaba Unleashes The Power Of Adaptive Learning

5 days ago
2 min read

Frogfoot Partners With 20 Charities Across SA For Mandela Day And Invites The Public To Partake

5 days ago
2 min read

Inyathelo Advice For Nonprofits On The Frontline As SA Battles Violent Unrest

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

University Of Cape Town Launches Online Highschool With Free Curriculum Option Available To All

3 hours ago
2 min read

#ThankYouTrucker Appreciates Truck Drivers In Chaotic Times

3 hours ago
3 min read

Grade 12 ICT Students Get Boost From Anglo American Volunteer Mentors

3 hours ago
3 min read

Can Employees Be Disciplined For Criminal Activities Outside Of Work, If They Are Caught On Camera?

3 hours ago