iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya 

22 seconds ago 1 min read

Eyepoppingly delightful is a good way to describe the work of Kenyan photographer, Thandiwe Muriu. Through the use of exuberant pattern and color, she showcases and camouflages her models against dazzling backdrops that match their outfits. The resulting effect is dazzling and delightful, and a wonderful way for her to pay tribute to the designs of her home country. She’s showcased numerous photographic installations and exhibitions in international spaces like Photo London Fair and Art Monte Carlo. Her solo show Colors of Thandiwe, which was showing at the Maison Kitsuné in New York, just ended recently. She’s also being presented in Venice by 193 Gallery. The use of African textiles became a recurring theme over time, as well as everyday objects used as accessories on models. Kenyans are resourceful people, in that objects can be used for more than their intended purpose. Plastic handheld mirrors are used not only to look at oneself, but also as side-mirrors on a bicycle weaving through traffic or even as decorative clothing accessories on a Maasai warrior. With this in mind, Muriu repurposed items around her into wearable art.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth

2 days ago
1 min read

WTO’s Ngozi Calls for Free Trade in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Dozens of Games Studios have Sprung up in Africa in the Past Decade

2 days ago
1 min read

Zambia’s IMF Deal Gives Lessons to Others Who Could Default

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Ambitions to Rise from the Ashes

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Pay TV Company Faces Pressure in Nigeria to Change its Subscription Model

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Expensive African Cities to Rent Property

2 days ago
2 min read

Bridging Gap of Disproportionate Funding for Expat Startups over Local, Black-led Firms

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria Lost its Crown as Africa’s Largest Crude Producer

2 days ago
1 min read

Bold Actions are Needed to Transform the Way Africa Produces and Consumes Food

2 days ago
1 min read

Ugandan Boxer on Leaving a Legacy

4 days ago
1 min read

WTO’s Ngozi Calls for Free Trade in Africa

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya 

22 seconds ago
3 min read

British Soccer Criticised For Cancelling Play After Queen’s Death

21 hours ago
4 min read

Sensational Swiatek Downs Jabeur For First U.S. Open Title

22 hours ago
1 min read

Hamilton Jokes About Watching His iPad During Monza Race

22 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer