Thabo Mbeki, former president of the African National Congress (ANC), blamed the decrease in party support on inadequate service delivery.

On Saturday, Mbeki campaigned for the ruling ANC in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the national elections in May.

Since 2019, the party’s support in the region has been decreasing.

Mbeki said this was a strong evidence of voter displeasure.

“It has to do with the performance of the ANC. “I believe the people are responding to that.”