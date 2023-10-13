Thabo Bester Matter Postponed To February 2024

The Thabo Bester prion escape saga has been transferred to the High Court in Bloemfontein for a pre-trial conference in February next year.

The state has also withdrawn charges against three co-accused, including Thabang Mier, Moeketsi Ramudula, and Nastassja Jansen.

Judge Estelle De Lange said, “I am now going to proceed.”

“So the matter is transferred to the High Court, it will be court one Bloemfontein High Court.”

“The date will be 21st of February 2024, accused number four, five and nine is in custody.”