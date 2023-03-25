iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Thabo Bester Did Not Die In A Fire But Escaped From Prison – DCS

Image Supplied
16 seconds ago 1 min read

The Correctional Services department has confirmed that the man dubbed as the ‘Facebook rapist’ – Thabo Bester, escaped from prison.

Bester was declared dead in May last year when a body was found burnt beyond recognition after his cell caught fire.

Bester was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein for murder and a series of rape charges.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said a post-mortem report has revealed that the body does not match the DNA of a woman identified to be Bester’s biological mother.

It further said the post-mortem report states that the body that was found in the cell did not have any signs of smoke inhalation but sustained injuries to the head before its death.

The department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Bester is now a wanted man.

“Critical at this stage is for Thabo Bester to be found.”

Matters surrounding Bester’s supposed death were questioned when a man with similar facial features to those of Bester was spotted at a shopping mall in Gauteng earlier this month.

The department has appealed to the public to assist with any information that may lead to Bester’s arrest to contact the police.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Won’t Go Beyond Stage 6 Power Cuts – Ramokgopa

12 hours ago
4 min read

World TB Day – Yes! We Can End TB

1 day ago
1 min read

Medical Fees Rise By 5.3% In February – Stats SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Case Continues

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramokgopa Tours Troubled Tutuka

2 days ago
1 min read

EFF’s No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Fails

2 days ago
4 min read

The National Treasury Should Do More To Alleviate Household Costs Of Loadshedding

3 days ago
2 min read

Eskom Concedes That Outrage Over Power Cuts Warranted

4 days ago
1 min read

Electricity Minister To Visit All Power Stations

4 days ago
1 min read

Over 500 Arrested Nationwide During Protest Action

4 days ago
1 min read

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

1 week ago
1 min read

Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Thabo Bester Did Not Die In A Fire But Escaped From Prison – DCS

16 seconds ago
2 min read

Windies Skipper Smashes His Side To T20 Win Over South Africa

5 mins ago
2 min read

‍Qatar’s Al Thani Submits New US$6 billion Bid For Manchester United – Report

7 mins ago
2 min read

France Already Firing On All Cylinders As New Chapter Begins

10 mins ago

Share