Thabi Leoka Resigns From Anglo American Amid Suspicions About Her Academic Qualifications

Thabi Leoka, the embattled economic analyst, has resigned from her positions as non-executive director and board member of Anglo American.

The mining company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Monday afternoon that Leoka has resigned with immediate effect to address doubts about her academic qualifications and her health.

The academic recently faced criticism after her PhD in Economic History was called into question due to accusations that she earned it at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

While Leoka claims to have a PhD, public documents show only that she received a master’s degree in 2004.