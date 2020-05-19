Thabane’s Murder Charges In Spotlight After Resignation As Lesotho PM

Lesotho PM Tom Thabane (foreground) appears in the Maseru Magistrates Court accompanied by his wife Lesotho First Lady Maesiah Thabane, son Potlako Thabane, Water Minister Samonyane Ntsekele, senior private secretary Thabo Thakalekoala among others. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.

Share with your network!

Now that Lesotho’s Tom Thabane is a former prime minister and no longer in office, his constitutional court application challenging the murder charges of his second wife Lipolelo Thabane is under the spotlight.

Thabane’s current and third wife, Maesiah, has already been charged but she’s out on bail that was granted under suspicious circumstances.

That bail is also before the appeal court today, where Thabane’s grandson and survivor Thato Sibolla are challenging it.

When Thabane appeared before the Maseru magistrates court, he sought leave to challenge his charges.

Here is Magistrate Phethise Motanyane delivering his decision in February.

“The question that the defence seeks to refer to the high court sitting as a constitutional court is whether a sitting prime minister can be criminally charged. The application for referral in a matter for the high court is granted.”

Thabane’s grounds were that charging him as a sitting prime minister could present a constitutional crisis.

It’s not clear if he’ll withdraw the application or wait for the court to hear it but he has already appealed for reconciliation.

“Let’s not be vengeful but strive for national unity.”

Meanwhile, the court of appeal is expected to decide whether former first lady Maesaiah Thabane should be out on bail or await trial in custody.

In their supporting affidavit, police said that she was dangerous because she had close ties with violent traditional famo music gangs.

EWN

Share with your network!