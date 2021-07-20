TERS Open For Applications

The Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) application opened on Monday for employees and businesses that are affected by lockdown Level 4 restrictions.
It comes after an agreement was reached at Nedlac to reinstitute the Ters benefits.
It will cover the period between 16 March 2021 to 25 July 2021.
The application process and documents required are the same as with the previous two extensions.
The UIF says it will also be processing payments directly into the employees’ accounts.
It says this is to bypass unscrupulous employers who in the past did not advance the funds to their employees.
