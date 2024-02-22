Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia Escalated over the Weekend

Somalia’s president alleged that Ethiopian security forces tried to bar him from attending the African Union summit in Addis Ababa. The incident came amid a dispute between the countries involving the breakaway region of Somaliland. Speaking to journalists before cutting short his trip, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the actions of the Ethiopian forces were part of a grand scheme by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to annex part of Somalia. The Ethiopian government rejected Mohamud’s claim and said the Somali leader and his delegation declined to be accompanied by a security detail assigned to him. The claims by Mohamud escalated tensions that were already running high because of an agreement signed New Year’s Day between Abiy and Somaliland President Muse Bihi.



SOURCE: VOA