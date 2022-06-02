Ten ‘Most Neglected’ Displacement Crises are for the First Time all in Africa

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) publishes an annual list of the ten “most neglected displacement crises”, based on three criteria: the international community’s lack of political will to find solutions, lack of media coverage and funding for humanitarian needs. The ranking for 2021 “testifies to the chronic failure of decision-makers, donors and the media to address the conflicts and human suffering on this continent”, lamented the secretary-general of the NGO, Jan Egeland, quoted in a communicated. While a large proportion of African countries are usually included (8 out of 10 in 2020), 2021 is the first year that “all ten are in Africa”, according to the report. The countries with the most neglected crises according to the NRC are, in order: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Sudan, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi and Ethiopia. Hunger is on the rise in most of these countries, due in particular to the worsening of their food situation “by the increase in the prices of wheat and fuel caused by the war in Ukraine”, warns the NRC.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

