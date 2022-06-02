iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ten ‘Most Neglected’ Displacement Crises are for the First Time all in Africa

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) publishes an annual list of the ten “most neglected displacement crises”, based on three criteria: the international community’s lack of political will to find solutions, lack of media coverage and funding for humanitarian needs. The ranking for 2021 “testifies to the chronic failure of decision-makers, donors and the media to address the conflicts and human suffering on this continent”, lamented the secretary-general of the NGO, Jan Egeland, quoted in a communicated. While a large proportion of African countries are usually included (8 out of 10 in 2020), 2021 is the first year that “all ten are in Africa”, according to the report. The countries with the most neglected crises according to the NRC are, in order: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Sudan, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi and Ethiopia. Hunger is on the rise in most of these countries, due in particular to the worsening of their food situation “by the increase in the prices of wheat and fuel caused by the war in Ukraine”, warns the NRC.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Unlocking Digital Innovation for Net Zero

3 mins ago
1 min read

Man Rides from London to Lagos to End Polio

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Medic Who Decided to Change Somalia’s Frontline Services

17 hours ago
1 min read

Red & Yellow Creative School Of Business Expands Into Mauritius And Beyond

17 hours ago
1 min read

First African Startup to Go Public Via SPAC is Now Downsizing

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Nigerian Man Who Took Shell to the Highest International Court

17 hours ago
1 min read

Starlink May be Too Expensive for Its ‘Ideal’ Rural Consumers in Africa

17 hours ago
1 min read

Calls for Calm in Central East Africa

17 hours ago
1 min read

List Ranks Africa’s Stressful Cities

17 hours ago
1 min read

Countdown to UK Repatriation Deal to Rwanda

17 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Feels the Squeeze at the Pump

17 hours ago
1 min read

Turning Tragedy into Triumph

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ten ‘Most Neglected’ Displacement Crises are for the First Time all in Africa

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Unlocking Digital Innovation for Net Zero

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Comment On Fraser Matter In Due Course

10 hours ago
1 min read

Marikana Miners Want Ramaphosa To Unconditionally Apologise

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer