Ten Hag Says Garnacho Must Push For Man Utd Starting Role

May 14 (Reuters) – Manchester United’s Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho must push for a starting spot in the Premier League side after an impressive debut season in which the 18-year-old has scored five goals, manager Erik ten Hag said.
Garnacho, who has also made four assists, marked his return from an ankle injury by coming off the bench to score in added time and seal a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
“He came in and did almost everything good and scored a great goal that will give him belief. It’s good for us for the rest of the season that he’s back and can have an impact,” Ten Hag told reporters.
“I’m happy we can bring in young players and, hopefully he will progress so quickly that he can compete for a starting position. Because that is his next challenge.”
Asked what Garnacho needed to do to start for United, Ten Hag said: “Making decisions, being aware, scanning situations, when to go one-on-one, get behind, when to go for goal or make an extra pass.
“Decisions like that are what makes a good player a top player – that is the difference. But when you see it overall, he’s a huge talent and very brave.”
Ten Hag said the pathway into the starting side was open for young players such as Garnacho, who signed a new deal to stay at United until 2028.
“But, in the end, it’s about the player – he has to invest and have a plan to do it,” the manager added.
United are fourth in the league with 66 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with three games to go.
More Stories
Pooran Proving Himself As Lucknow’s Finisher In IPL
Alcaraz Says Focus Will Not Change As French Open Top Seed
Guardiola Backs Haaland To Fire When Man City Host Real
Asensio Gives Depleted Real Narrow Win Over Getafe
Southampton Relegated After Loss To Fulham
Forest Grab Priceless Point With Draw At Chelsea
Leeds Ban Fan For Life For Shoving Newcastle Manager Howe
Villa Beat Tottenham As Race For European Spots Hots Up
Eze Double Gives Palace Win Over Bournemouth
Martial, Garnacho Score As Man United See Off Wolves
Real Madrid Lose $440 Million Sponsorship Battle With Abu Dhabi Fund
Moyes Says ‘Good Chance’ Skipper Rice Leaves West Ham