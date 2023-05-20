iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ten Hag Hopes Rashford And Man Utd ‘Find Each Other’ In Contract Talks

REUTERS/Phil Noble
6 mins ago 2 min read

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he is confident that Marcus Rashford will agree a new contract with the Premier League club even as the English forward prepares to enter the final year of his deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

Rashford has enjoyed the best season of his career with 29 goals in all competitions for United, including 16 in the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old United academy graduate has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and although Ten Hag said he knew why talks have dragged on, the Dutchman refused to elaborate.

“Yes, I know (why), but I don’t talk about the process. Let the process go. Once again, this is not important at the moment for me or Rashy,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday’s league match at Bournemouth.

“For him, it is to get more goals this season. He is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that.

“Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

United are fourth in the table with 66 points and have a game in hand over Liverpool, who are a point behind in the top-four race for Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag’s side are also in the FA Cup final where they will look to deny their rivals Manchester City a shot at the treble achieved only once before in England — by the 1998-99 United team — but he is not looking that far ahead yet.

“When we have three games and it’s gone, yes, I will enjoy it. Before that, it is not important at all,” he said.

“I think we have to keep doing what we have all season, improve every day and improve every game … Focusing on the next game is the most important.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Open Studios Joburg

1 day ago
2 min read

Climate Finance In Africa: African Development Bank Spearheading Innovative Mechanisms And Instruments

3 days ago
5 min read

South Africa’s Informal Economy Shows Signs Of Movement To Switch Away From Cash

3 days ago
3 min read

The Wings For Life World Run Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary With A Record-breaking 206,728 Participants, Making It The Biggest Running Event In The World

3 days ago
5 min read

South Africa’s Grace Matlhape And Mary Metcalfe Named Top 10 Finalists For Africa Education Medal 2023

3 days ago
1 min read

IMF Chastises African State for Adopting a Non-conventional Currency Management Approach

7 days ago
4 min read

International Nurses Day 2023 Highlights Urgent Nursing-training Needs

1 week ago
4 min read

Calling All Bold Women In Business: Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award Laureates Share Their Journey

1 week ago
3 min read

On A Budget? How To Protect Your Business From Cybercrime

1 week ago
2 min read

Last Call: Don’t Miss Your Chance To Enter The 2023 Bookmark Awards

1 week ago
3 min read

DStv and UCT Rewrite History With Ashes And Remnants Of The Burnt Library

1 week ago
3 min read

Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams For The Inaugural Qualcomm® Make In Africa Mentorship Program

1 week ago

You may have missed

3 min read

G7 Agrees On Ukraine Jets, China ‘Economic Coercion’ Statement

51 seconds ago
2 min read

Boland Turned Down County Opportunity To Stay Fresh For WTC Final And Ashes

4 mins ago
2 min read

Ten Hag Hopes Rashford And Man Utd ‘Find Each Other’ In Contract Talks

6 mins ago
2 min read

Kalinina Hopes Rome Run Provides Some Comfort For Ukraine

8 mins ago

Share