Tems Stopped ‘Worrying About What People Think’ – and Became One of Africa’s Biggest Stars                      

Just a few short years ago, Tems didn’t even exist in the music scene, and now she’s mentioned in the same sentence as Beyonce. The Nigerian musical artist received her first push to fame thanks to an appearance on a Wizkid album, but she subsequently skyrocketed to global stardom thanks to an amazingly silky voice that resonates with people the world over. It’s a remarkable career trajectory for someone who has yet to release her debut album — which Tems assures “is 1,000% coming out this year,” though she matter-of-factly adds that she’s “not thinking too much about outcomes.”

BILLBOARD