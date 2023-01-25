Tems has Become the First Nigerian Musician to be Nominated for an Oscar Award

The nomination is for her role in creating Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It’s the latest accolade for the singer-songwriter – who has been shortlisted for a Golden Globe and Grammy in recent months. This time around it’s her writing that’s up for an award – along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna. Tems has yet to comment publicly on the news, but fans of the star have been congratulating her on social media.

SOURCE: BBC

