Tems has Become the First Nigerian Musician to be Nominated for an Oscar Award

5 hours ago 1 min read

The nomination is for her role in creating Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It’s the latest accolade for the singer-songwriter – who has been shortlisted for a Golden Globe and Grammy in recent months. This time around it’s her writing that’s up for an award – along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna. Tems has yet to comment publicly on the news, but fans of the star have been congratulating her on social media.

SOURCE: BBC

Share