Tems and Femi Kuti join Burna Boy on Glastonbury 2024 Lineup

Glastonbury Festival’s organizers has revealed that fast-rising Nigerian pop star Tems, who recently released her debut album, and multiple Grammy Awards nominees Femi Kuti will perform at the 2024 edition of the event taking place at Somerset, England, later this month. Tems and Kuti will join their countryman, Burna Boy, as one of the acts of the five day event, which will be headlined by Coldplay, SZA, and Dua Lipa. The festival will also feature country pop icon Shania Twain with her performance coming up during the Sunday teatime “legend” slot as well as multiple award winning singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper on what will likely be one of her final stage performances. Lauper recently announced her farewell tour, spanning 23 US cities, after which she plans to retire from the road.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN