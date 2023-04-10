Telling Time African-Style          

iAfrica

South African watchmaker Kholofelo Masha has developed some amazingly beautiful and intricate time pieces with uniquely African designs. Incorporating traditional tribal patterns, the watches pay homage to certain African leaders and celebrate key moments in history. Beyond simply offering a fashion statement, his Xesha brand aims to create a cultural connection for its wearers. 

