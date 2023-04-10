Telling Time African-Style          

South African watchmaker Kholofelo Masha has developed some amazingly beautiful and intricate time pieces with uniquely African designs. Incorporating traditional tribal patterns, the watches pay homage to certain African leaders and celebrate key moments in history. Beyond simply offering a fashion statement, his Xesha brand aims to create a cultural connection for its wearers.
More Stories
‘Billionaire Chef’ Opens New Nigerian Restaurant Ilé Bistro in Culver City
Moffat Takadiwa’s Landmark Exhibition Comments on Zimbabwe’s Colonial Hangover
Walking Safaris have Become More Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa
Staying on Namibia’s Impalila Island
Protecting Mount Kilimanjaro from Recurrent Fire Outbreaks
Everything You Need to Know about the Visa Requirements for Traveling to Ghana
New Evidence Suggests Africa’s Birth Rates are Falling Fast
How Benin got its Large Volumes of Brass has Long been a Mystery, Until Now
Namibia’s Judicial Appointments Hailed for Breaking the Glass Ceiling
Harare to Look into Reports of Gold Smuggling
There’s a View that Zambia’s Hichilema is Strongly Aligning the Country to the West
A Hated Pest, Water Hyacinth is Proving an Unlikely Ally for Women in Bentiu