Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also says Malesela Teffo should follow proper channels.
The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial accuses Police Minister, Bheki Cele, of intimidation.
He says Cele is interfering in the case because high-ranking government officials want him out.
Teffo was arrested in court for contempt in a separate case.
More Stories
Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations
Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project
NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom
J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants
SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim
NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count
Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom
Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces
NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA