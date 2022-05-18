iAfrica

Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

1 hour ago

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also says Malesela Teffo should follow proper channels.

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial accuses Police Minister, Bheki Cele, of intimidation.

He says Cele is interfering in the case because high-ranking government officials want him out.

Teffo was arrested in court for contempt in a separate case.

