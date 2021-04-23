iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Teen Girls from Kibera on a New Course

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As teenage pregnancies soared during coronavirus lockdowns in Africa’s largest urban slum, Kibera, teachers and parents looked for a way to reduce the problem. Their idea was to form a women’s football (soccer) club, to direct their energy in a healthy way, and they became so good they are about to join Kenya’s professional women’s soccer league.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Rhino Sanctuary in Uganda Shuts Down

6 hours ago
1 min read

Malawians Bemoan Increasing Data Costs

6 hours ago
1 min read

Boosting Nigeria’s Agricultural Capabilities

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Story of the Colonial Roots of Homophobia in Senegal

6 hours ago
1 min read

Concern Over Fracking Africa’s Heritage Sites

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Rare Tropical Cyclone is Approaching Tanzania

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Youngest Continent in the World has a New Obsession

6 hours ago
1 min read

Gambia’s Success in Eliminating Trachoma

6 hours ago
1 min read

Leaders Arrive in Chad To Bid Deby Goodbye

6 hours ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerian Banks’ Dominance of their Home Turf Makes Services Outdated

1 day ago
1 min read

A Seed Fund to Grow African Firms

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kusile Corruption Accused Arrested In UK

5 hours ago
1 min read

A War With Government Unavoidable – Nehawu

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 413 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago