Tee Off with the Only Disabled Professional Golfer in West Africa

When Cameroonian golf champion Issa Nlareb Amang lost his legs and most of his fingers to meningitis in 2018, many thought his life in the sport was over. But, thanks to donors, he was able to get prosthetics that allowed him to return to the game.
SOURCE: VOA
