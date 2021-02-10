iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tee Off with the Only Disabled Professional Golfer in West Africa

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

When Cameroonian golf champion Issa Nlareb Amang lost his legs and most of his fingers to meningitis in 2018, many thought his life in the sport was over. But, thanks to donors, he was able to get prosthetics that allowed him to return to the game.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

The African Art of Reciting the Koran

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Financial Super App for Consumers in French-speaking Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

New Study Fills Some of the Data Gaps in Africa’s Air Pollution Studies

2 hours ago
1 min read

Condolences for a Pioneer of Tunisia’s Film Industry

2 hours ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Gabon’s Elephants are Going Hungry

2 hours ago
1 min read

Dropshipping is Here to Stay, and it’s an Opportunity for Some Africans to Make a Living

2 hours ago
1 min read

Some Key Appointments in Sudan’s Cabinet

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mastermind of the Kidnapping of More than 300 Nigerian Boys Surrenders

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Dramatic Second Wave of Covid-19 Exposes Malawi’s Healthcare Gaps

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Acrobats Entertain Motorists in Traffic

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Banks are Seeking a Boost and New Strategies for a Post-Covid World

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenyan Teen’s Desperate Attempt to Get to Holland

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Greening The Future: Vergelegen Wine Estate Unveils Plans For Vast Arboretum

1 min ago
3 min read

Turning SA’s Chemical Sector Into An Economic Powerhouse And Critical Job Creator

8 mins ago
4 min read

Dulcy’s Big Dream Brings Quality, Affordable Healthcare To Thousands In Gauteng

15 mins ago
1 min read

Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

1 hour ago