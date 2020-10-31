Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa

Fancourt in George is a magnificent destination for the whole family. Golf enthusiast or not, the hotel has something for everyone to enjoy. The estate is equipped with four restaurants, a kid’s centre, and a world-class spa and of course, the three prestigious golf courses. The World Golf Awards team named Fancourt Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020 and South Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020. The World Golf Awards™, which is part of World Travel Awards™, aims to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism. Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, says that despite the many challenges faced this year, votes came in from hundreds of thousands of golf consumers from a record 129 countries.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
