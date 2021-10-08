iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Technology is Changing Agriculture in Kenya

14 seconds ago 1 min read

A new app allows farmers who cannot afford their own machinery to connect to tractor owners and hire their services. Jehil Oliver is a former US investment banker, founder and chief executive of the company behind “Hello Tractor”. After installation on a smartphone, the app connects farmers to their nearest available tractor with the right equipment for the job required. The app has improved business for both tractor owners and farmers as easy access to machinery can vastly increase production. Currently, the platform has access to around 3,000 tractor owners. The company also recruits agents in the community tasked with signing up farmers and providing assistance.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Mixed Responses to Claims that Weapons to Tigray were Transported by National Carrier

2 mins ago
1 min read

Burkinabes Might Not Get the Answers they Were Looking For

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eagerness for Malaria Vaccine Distribution

5 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Author Who Tackles Issues of Displacement Wins Nobel Prize

7 mins ago
1 min read

Greenpeace Africa Calls for Industrial Fishing in West Africa to Be Cut by Half

9 mins ago
1 min read

All-Star Lineup Confirmed To Explore What It Takes For Women To Make It To The Top Of Corporate Africa

10 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Artist Draws Attention to Vitiligo

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Great Sardine Run

3 days ago
1 min read

A Blockchain Fintech Soultion for Southern Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Activists Rally Around Ivorian Woman Taking on Politician for Rape

3 days ago
1 min read

Is Zimbabwe Considering Crypto?

3 days ago
1 min read

A War that Has Split an Ethiopian Church into Two

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Technology is Changing Agriculture in Kenya

14 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Responses to Claims that Weapons to Tigray were Transported by National Carrier

2 mins ago
1 min read

Burkinabes Might Not Get the Answers they Were Looking For

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eagerness for Malaria Vaccine Distribution

5 mins ago