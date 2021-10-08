Technology is Changing Agriculture in Kenya

A new app allows farmers who cannot afford their own machinery to connect to tractor owners and hire their services. Jehil Oliver is a former US investment banker, founder and chief executive of the company behind “Hello Tractor”. After installation on a smartphone, the app connects farmers to their nearest available tractor with the right equipment for the job required. The app has improved business for both tractor owners and farmers as easy access to machinery can vastly increase production. Currently, the platform has access to around 3,000 tractor owners. The company also recruits agents in the community tasked with signing up farmers and providing assistance.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
