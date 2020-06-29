Mon. Jun 29th, 2020

Technical Glitches, Backlogs Delay Grant Payments To Million UIF Recipients

Technical glitches and backlogs are reportedly denying cash to nearly a million potentially deserving workers who haven’t had an income since the start of the lockdown.

According to the Business Day, government’s COVID-19 temporary relief scheme has been hit by a technical malfunction, which has also affected its registration system.

It’s emerged the system recently had to be shut down after it showed applicants confidential details.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s team came up with a form of salary protection under which the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would pay out between R3,500 and R 6,700 for three months to workers forfeiting their salaries under lockdown.

According to the newspaper, almost a million employees covered by over 176,000 employers have not been paid because they were not found on the system.

EWN

