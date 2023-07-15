Tech Startups in Africa are Leveraging the Booming Cosmetics Industry

The African market is one of the most lucrative for beauty businesses. According to Statista, the beauty industry currently increases between 8% and 10% per year against a global market growth rate of 4%. At this rate, Africa’s beauty market is projected to be worth $77.81bn by 2028. This vast potential is a result of the continent’s growing middle class and youthful population. These startups are revolutionizing the sector through innovative technologies and platforms, offering convenience, access, and personalized experiences to consumers. Uncover Skincare is a Kenya-based startup, that aims to meet the needs of the modern African woman by creating data-led skincare products. Wala, in Nigeria, provides a platform that enables beauty professionals to offer on-demand salon services without the need for a physical location or upfront investment. Avon ON, in South Africa, is a beauty App that automates various functions, saving representatives time while empowering them to leverage their networks through social media. Glamera, is a beauty-tech startup that provides an all-in-one platform for managing beauty services in the MENA region.

