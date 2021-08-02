iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tech Solutions to Help Ghana’s Small-scale Farmers

10 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ghanaian agri-tech startup DigiExt is helping farm cooperatives grow via a variety of tech-based platforms and then assisting them in selling their produce to processing companies and export agencies. Launched in 2017, DigiExt helps farmers sell their produce, access credit, and provides low-cost and convenient ICT-enabled agricultural extension services. The startup gathers data by satellites and drones, weather information and soil sensors to disseminate relevant production information to smallholder farmers at the right time in a cost-effective manner. DigiExt services several farm cooperatives and organisations that support farmers, such as AFAP and the Peasant Farmers Association, helping their farmers with their day-to-day activities as well as getting their produce to market. A full ecosystem of sorts, then, and DigiExt has received some strong support to help it grow. It raised a round of funding last year, and already has operations in both West and East Africa. Osei said it plans to expand into North and Southern Africa in time.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Egypt’s Ancient Capital is Being Threatened by Rising Sea Levels

10 hours ago
1 min read

Migrants Resecued Off the Coast of Tunisia

10 hours ago
1 min read

Children at the Heart of the Burkina Faso Insurgency

10 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Rural Areas are being Hit Hard by Covid

10 hours ago
1 min read

Sierra Leone’s Radio Teaching Programme Helps with Distance and Remote Learning

10 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Should Seize its Moment in Ethiopia

10 hours ago
1 min read

Can African States Stop the Crypto Wave?

10 hours ago
1 min read

Security Personnel Arrested for Attempt on Rajoelina’s Life

10 hours ago
1 min read

Stemming the Poaching Tide is a Major Challenge in South Africa

10 hours ago
1 min read

Nine African Urban Hotspots

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Biggest Hotel Players Take On Airbnb with a Homegrown Listing Marketplace

1 day ago
1 min read

Your August Travel Plans Must Include Kenya

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxi operations expected to resume in Western Cape

8 hours ago
1 min read

SA Set To Receive Another Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cele, Zikalala To Give An Update On Situation In Phoenix

8 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases

8 hours ago