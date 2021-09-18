Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic

Its undeniable to recognize the successes of some small businesses; those that have managed to create jobs scale the business, generate revenue, build sustainable systems and acquire more business that will benefit the growth. One of these businesses is up and coming Tech company Advannotech Pty Ltd, which has, in a move as bold as their growth in the IoT and Software Development sector acquired IT-TEC MN Pty Ltd a Western Cape-based ICT company specializing in ICT support, security, networking and infrastructure and will henceforth be trading as “Tech|Code” a subsidiary of Advannotech. The acquisition ushers a new era for the four-year-old Advannotech as they expand their footprint into the Western Cape, generating more job opportunities. This shows how possible it is to still gain business success during these unprecedented times. Advannotech is in itself a story of entrepreneurial marvel, started in 2018 by founder and Chief Executive Officer, Xolani Zuma who up until establishing Advannotech had spent almost 20 years in the corporate world and started Advannotech as a response to the lack of Technology Integration in the Facilities Management industry.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
