Teams Working To Restore Power To Cape Town CBD – Hill-Lewis

Cape Town electrical engineers have slowly begun restoring power to parts of the metro, after a fire saw several areas left in the dark on Tuesday morning.
A vegetation fire on Monday night led to high-voltage power cables being damaged.
Several other electricity components along the line subsequently also blew as a result.
City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that following intense repairs, teams were now switching on parts of Woodstock, Tamboerskloof and the CBD.
