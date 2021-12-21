iAfrica

Teams Working To Restore Power To Cape Town CBD – Hill-Lewis

Twitter/@geordinhl

12 mins ago 1 min read

Cape Town electrical engineers have slowly begun restoring power to parts of the metro, after a fire saw several areas left in the dark on Tuesday morning.

A vegetation fire on Monday night led to high-voltage power cables being damaged.

Several other electricity components along the line subsequently also blew as a result.

City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that following intense repairs, teams were now switching on parts of Woodstock, Tamboerskloof and the CBD.

