iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Teachers Working From Home Must Now Report For Work

Photo Credit: @ECDOEZA/Twitter

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Basic Education has summoned all teachers who were granted permission to work from home to report for duty today.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said thay more than 22 000 teachers were granted permission to work from home due to high risk factors of severe Covid-19, conditions considered as co-morbidities.

However he said since the country had gone down to alert level 1, the risk had dropped to low, hence the risk for those teachers had reduced.

“The affected people will therefore have to report for duty with effect from today. If, however, some individuals are still not well, they are advised to follow the normal sick leave protocols.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the regulations governing alert level 1 had not yet been gazetted and the WCED had not yet received any formal communication on the matter.

But it was decided that all such staff members must be back at work by no later than Monday, September 28.

Some Teacher unions said that while their members were ready to head back to the classroom on Monday, educators concerned about their safety said that they would push back if the risk of infection increased.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Women And Climate Crisis Must Be Prioritised – Ramaphosa

20 mins ago
1 min read

SA Wakes Up To Level 1

51 mins ago
1 min read

SA Nears 16 000 COVID-19 Deaths

1 hour ago
1 min read

Heads Must Roll For Top Cop Murder – Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 2,029 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
4 min read

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies

2 days ago
1 min read

Government On Alleged Threat To United States Ambassador

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Recorded Over 2k New Cases With 85 More Fatalities

2 days ago
1 min read

Watch: Dlamini-Zuma Gives Details On Lockdown Level 1 Regulations

3 days ago
1 min read

Several Arrested In PE After Horse Killed In Protests

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To A ‘Great Tree’

3 days ago
2 min read

Mixed Reactions To Sentences For Vanderbijlpark Kidnappers

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Teachers Working From Home Must Now Report For Work

3 seconds ago
4 min read

Women And Climate Crisis Must Be Prioritised – Ramaphosa

20 mins ago
1 min read

SA Wakes Up To Level 1

51 mins ago
1 min read

SA Nears 16 000 COVID-19 Deaths

1 hour ago