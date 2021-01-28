Teacher Unions Call For Probe Of R431m Cleaning Bill

There’s growing pressure for the Gauteng Education Department to take action after it emerged that it spent over R431-million in just three months.
The money was used for deep cleaning and decontaminating schools and admin buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Teacher unions are blasting the department.
SAOU president Chris Klopper said there’s “something amiss”.
“It means if you look at Gauteng [it] has 2,800 schools. It’s an average of R153,000 that was paid to each school,” he said.
The DA is calling for accountability while Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for a probe.
