TBCSA Partners With Trevor Noah To Boost SA’s Tourism Sector

In a ground-breaking initiative to help us get closer to the goal of attracting 21 million visitors to South Africa, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has partnered with world-renowned comedian, Trevor Noah, to promote South African tourism. The “Best of Us” campaign will see the South African-born comedian showcase the country through a series of packaged video-adverts which will be seen by millions of potential visitors around the world. The bigger objective is positioning South Africa as a destination of choice for global travellers.

The launch of the campaign took place on November 09, 2023, at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. The “Best of Us” campaign is targeted at travellers from the rest of the African continent and source markets such as Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States of America. It is our hope that this initiative will inspire many to take advantage of our diverse tourism offering by visiting South Africa.

The country’s travel and tourism sector is expected to grow at an average rate of 7.6% annually over the next decade. The TBCSA is confident that Trevor Noah’s global appeal and deep connection to South Africa places him among the great league of exports produced by South Africa, making him the perfect ambassador for the tourism sector. Noah’s ability to connect with audiences from all over the world will help to raise awareness about South Africa’s diverse culture, fine cuisine, breathtaking adventures, and a hospitality experience that compares to no other.

“Trevor Noah is a true South African at heart and having him as the voice of the South African tourism sector will have great benefits for the sector. He is a global brand loved by people all over the world, and his partnership with the TBCSA is a major coup. I am confident that Trevor will help us to position South Africa as the destination of choice for global travellers,” said TBCSA CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

As someone born in Soweto and has performed in front of audiences all over the work and has experienced love from all corners of South Africa, Noah is the great person for this partnership and use his voice to advocate for the country’s diverse culture, fine cuisine, breathtaking adventures, and a hospitality experience.

The TBCSA is confident that this partnership will help to boost the country’s tourism sector and create jobs and opportunities for everyday South Africans. The TBCSA is also hopeful that this campaign will inspire other South Africans to get involved in promoting the country’s tourism sector through sharing of the video-ads across social media platforms, to help make South Africa the destination of choice for global travellers.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/d6scLtB0C38?si=vrmMEePGlMV2s9XH

