Tazne van Wyk’s Murderer Found Guilty

The Western Cape High Court has found Moyhdian Pangkaeker guilty of kidnapping, rape, murder and the desecration of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s corpse.

The 56-year-old faced 27-charges and the court found him guilty of 22 which also include charges brought by his family members.

He will be back in court in January for his sentencing.

Van Wyk’s parents say they’re happy with the judgment, even though it won’t bring their daughter back.

The National Prosecution Authority has also welcomed the outcome.

