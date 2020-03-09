Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tazne Van Wyk’s Family Considers Suing The State For Her Murder

Tazne van Wyk. Image: @SAPoliceService

17 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The family of a murdered Elsies River girl is considering suing the state.

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s relatives believe her killing could’ve been avoided if her alleged murderer hadn’t been released on parole.

The child was kidnapped and found murdered last month. Mohydin Pangaker, who led detectives to her body, has a string of previous convictions.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola last week reiterated a full review was under way to address flaws in the parole system.

Legal expert Pierre Burger, a director at Werksmans Attorneys, said considering Van Wyk’s alleged killer’s criminal history, those were grounds to file a civil claim.

Pangakaer’s lengthy criminal history dates back to as early as 1981 and he’s previously been convicted of crimes, which include murder, abduction and culpable homicide.

“It would appear to a normal, rational human being that he would’ve never seen the outside of jail again.”

Burger said in this case, the state had a duty to protect its citizens.

“It might be that it was foreseeable that he would re-offend, and it might be that the state created that risk. It had a duty of care to its citizens not to create a risk like that, but it did.”

Burger said the Van Wyk family was in the position to institute a damages claim, which related to emotional shock.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Cyril Ramaphosa: SA Women And Girls Continue To Die At The Hands Of Men

49 seconds ago
1 min read

SABC Dismissal Hurt My Reputation – Maroleng

3 mins ago
1 min read

Hunt On For Gunmen Who Killed 6 People In Khayelitsha

12 mins ago
1 min read

CPUT Campuses To Remain Closed For The Day

14 mins ago
2 min read

SA Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

15 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Not Practical To Seal Provincial Borders – Mkhize

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Cyril Ramaphosa: SA Women And Girls Continue To Die At The Hands Of Men

50 seconds ago
1 min read

SABC Dismissal Hurt My Reputation – Maroleng

3 mins ago
1 min read

Hunt On For Gunmen Who Killed 6 People In Khayelitsha

12 mins ago
1 min read

CPUT Campuses To Remain Closed For The Day

14 mins ago