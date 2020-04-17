Apr 17, 2020

Tazne Van Wyk Murder Trial Postponed To July

Apr 17, 2020

Tazne van Wyk. Picture: @SAPoliceService.

he case against a man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River has been postponed to July.

Fifty-four-year-old Moehydien Pangaker was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape, a week after the little girl’s disappearance.

Van Wyk was last seen on 7 February while walking to a tuck shop across the road from her family home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Pangaker’s murder case had been postponed by agreement to the 31 July 2020 as a result of the national lockdown.

Investigations are still underway and additional dockets are being opened in respect of new complainants.

The NPA said final decisions in respect of additional charges would be made upon finalisation of the investigation.

A week after the young girl’s disappearance, Pangaker was nabbed and he led police to the child’s body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

Pangaker was out on parole at the time of Van Wyk’s murder and has been convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.

These include theft, murder, abduction and child neglect.

EWN

