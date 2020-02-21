Tazne Van WYK Murder: Crowd Torches Two Houses After Case Postponement

Firefighters have been deployed to two houses in Parow after they were set alight by community members angry over the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.
The crowd had gathered outside the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday where 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker appeared in connection with the child murder.
After the matter was postponed, the supporters made their way to the houses, adamant they were being used as drug dens and brothels. Some said during searches for the young girl, they received information that she was being kept there for three days.
This was yet to be confirmed by authorities and the details of the homeowners were unclear.
#TazneVanWyk A house in Parow believed to be a drug den has been set alight. LI pic.twitter.com/B38Y3kSjqk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
More Stories
Gordhan: Liquidating SAA Will Have Disastrous Consequences
Mamabolo Refuses To Apologise To Malema Family Over Physical Abuse Claims
Slanghoek Valley Fire Fully Contained
Several Uber, Bolt Drivers- Plot Next Move After Companies Fail To Accept Demands
ANC Yet To Act Against MPs Who Use GBV For Political Gain
Standard Procedure For All Employees Of SOEs To Be Vetted, Zondo Inquiry Told