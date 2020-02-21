Tazne Van WYK Murder: Crowd Torches Two Houses After Case Postponement

Angry community members in Parow on 21 February 2020 set fire to two homes, a two-story building and smashed a vehicle, following the murder of Tazne van Wyk. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN

Firefighters have been deployed to two houses in Parow after they were set alight by community members angry over the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

The crowd had gathered outside the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday where 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker appeared in connection with the child murder.

After the matter was postponed, the supporters made their way to the houses, adamant they were being used as drug dens and brothels. Some said during searches for the young girl, they received information that she was being kept there for three days.

This was yet to be confirmed by authorities and the details of the homeowners were unclear.

#TazneVanWyk A house in Parow believed to be a drug den has been set alight. LI pic.twitter.com/B38Y3kSjqk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020

