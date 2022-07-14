Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

The South African Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to use its digital platforms as workers continue strike action.
It threatens to affect the tax collection season, which began recently.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says thousands of taxpayers have already filed using online services.
“At this stage, we’d encourage all taxpayers to use our digital platforms. This filing season we’ve had 700,000 taxpayers who’ve filed their returns on our additional platforms. A significant portion of our work is already taking place online and seamlessly.”
More Stories
Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims
Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC
NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay
Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close
NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall
Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre
Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension
Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case
Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives
Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings