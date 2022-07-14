Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

The South African Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to use its digital platforms as workers continue strike action.

It threatens to affect the tax collection season, which began recently.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says thousands of taxpayers have already filed using online services.

“At this stage, we’d encourage all taxpayers to use our digital platforms. This filing season we’ve had 700,000 taxpayers who’ve filed their returns on our additional platforms. A significant portion of our work is already taking place online and seamlessly.”

